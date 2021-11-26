Fresno Fire urges fire prevention safety ahead of holidays, after busy Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – While most of us were spending time with family and eating good food on Thursday, it was a busy Thanksgiving for the Fresno Fire Department.

First responders say this is typical during the holidays, but as we approach Christmas, it’s still important to keep in mind a few things to prevent any fires from ruining your holidays, according to firefighters.

Even though Thanksgiving is over, the work for the Fresno Fire Department does not end there.

“We’re here 24/7, seven days a week, we’ll be here on Christmas, we’ll be here on New Year’s, New Year’s, Eve, New Year’s Day, all the same amount of bodies and the same amount of folks ready to serve,” says Brian Price, with the Fresno Fire Department.

On Thanksgiving, Price says they responded to 140 calls for service. Of those, 40 were fire-related. Five were structure fires and only two required more attention from first responders.

He adds that most holiday fires are typically cooking-related.

“Anytime with cooking fires, it’s usually a function of volume, so you know more people home, more folks cooking,” says Price.

He says that a high number of medical-related incidents take place because alcohol is involved too.

While holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas are busy, it does not stack up with the volume of calls fire crews receive on the Fourth of July.

With Christmas right around the corner, firefighters urge people to decorate smart and responsibly to prevent fires.

“If you’re daisy-chaining a bunch of extension cords and lightweight extension cords, that is a huge cause of fires,” says Price.

Fresno Fire Department says electrical circuits can overload as a result of too many lights being plugged into one circuit, therefore it’s important to consider the hazards that can also come with putting up a real Christmas tree.

First responders say the holidays can be both fun and safe, and warn people to think about fire safety this time of the year.

“The best thing we want to see is people go home safe and have a great get-together, a little bit of planning and a little bit of preparation can make that happen,” says Price.