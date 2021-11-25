Fresno family displaced due to apartment fire on Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno family has been displaced after a fire burned through their unit at

the Butterfly Grove Apartment Complex Thursday afternoon.

The call came in sometime after 2:00 p.m. Fire officials said they responded to the fire and saw heavy smoke showing from one of the units. Crews were able to determine it was just one unit that was affected and were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Although the fire was contained to one unit, surrounding units were also affected. One unit was affected directly by the fire and another one with damage from the fire.

A quick response from firefighters is what helped save the Butterfly Grove Apartment Complex on Thanksgiving.

“We had the fire that was in one unit and it looked like it was going to spread to three other units, [but] we were able to stop it from spreading.”

Fresno Fire batallion chief Dan O’Meara said it took crews 90 seconds to arrive.

“The residents were alerted with the smoke detectors and our guys did an amazing job it was a very quick knockdown, and that was able to save this [the fire] from going to the rest of the apartment complex,” O’Meara said.

Once on scene, fire crews wasted no time getting to work.

“We had one rescue to perform off of the second floor so we laddered the building and were able to safely rescue that one person that was on the balcony,” O’Meara said.

In all, 27 Fresno fire personnel responded to the fire and although several residents of the complex were displaced as a result, no serious injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation, O’Meara credits the hard work of his crews that stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the complex.