Fresno County officials urge Gov. Newsom to reform Prop 47, give harsher punishments for crime

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Prominent local officials and law enforcement are urging Governor Newsom to change Proposition 47 after recent polls from UC Berkley and the Los Angeles Times showed 78% of voters surveyed believe crime rates have risen statewide over the last year. The results of the polls also showed 59% of people were in support of changing Prop. 47 to let certain property crimes be prosecuted as felonies.

It’s why Assemblyman Jim Patterson introduced a bill in January that would return the threshold for felony theft back to $400, instead of the current $950. It would also return numerous drug crimes back to felony status.

“Let’s go back to a time to when homicides and smash-and-grabs were held accountable, and when people were put in prison for the crimes that they committed,” Patterson said.

Voters passed Prop. 47 in 2014, reducing sentencing for some non-violent drug and theft crimes from felonies to misdemeanors, including thefts of retail items valued up to $950.

Defenders of Prop. 47, like defense attorney Charles Magill, say the proposition is effective in preventing prisons from becoming overcrowded.

“We’re spending millions of dollars on incarcerating people who are non-violent criminals. Incarceration is not working, it’s not fixing the problem of violence in our society,” Magill said.

On Tuesday, Fresno County Sheriff Mims joined the Rescue California organization in a virtual press conference to show her support for Prop. 47 reform.

“Prop. 47 created exactly what we try to prevent: it created more victims of crimes, protecting criminals and creating more victims. Our life’s work in law enforcement is to prevent that,” she said.



Rescue California created a “Stop Smash and Grab” initiative last month, and it needs a minimum of $623,000 signatures to be placed on the November 2022 ballot.