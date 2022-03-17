FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Mayor Jerry Dyer and Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama sat down with management of Fashion Fair Mall amid a recent series of violent incidents.

Mayor Dyer says he believes the mall itself is not unsafe, but there are steps the city and the mall can take to stop violence before it starts.

“There’s always some potential for an incident to occur, whether it’s a fight or a something of that nature, so having a police presence there, making sure security guards are being very proactive, monitoring the cameras, all of those things are very important, and I think we will continue to see that,” Mayor Dyer said.

Chief Paco Balderrama, Mayor Dyer, and management from the mall met Thursday morning to talk about what needs to be done to put an end to violence at the mall and make people feel safe while shopping.

“I would anticipate having three police officers there very soon, especially on days when they have peak attendance, and then the technology, much of the technology is already in place,” Dyer said.

From police gaining access to cameras the mall already has, to putting officers on bikes to patrol the parking lot, Dyer says changes will be made.

Chief Balderrama says they’ll increase their patrols and keep working with the mall, he wants to public to know, he thinks the mall is safe, despite last weekend’s stabbing.

“We know that 600,000 people go there every month, with very few incidents. Three or four in the last year and a half,” Chief Balderama said.

Mayor Dyer says the mall will continue to work to improve their system to keep people out of the mall who are known to cause issues, but Dyer did not go into exact detail over how that would be done.

We reached out to management at Fashion Fair for a statement but did not receive a comment.