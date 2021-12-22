Fresno City College professor nominated for Grammy Award

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A Fresno city college music instructor has been nominated for one of music’s biggest honors, the Grammy award.

Plucking the strings of his guitar, Dr. Kevin Cooper reflects on the moment he found out he was nominated for one of music industry’s most prestigious awards, the Grammy. He’s nominated along with several other musicians in the category for the “Best Classical Compendium.”

Dr. Cooper, who teaches guitar at Fresno City College is a founding member of Agave Baroque, an instrumental group that performs centuries-old chamber music.

The nominated project, “American Originals: A New World, A New Canon,” which he is a part of celebrates four centuries of music by black and brown composers from North and South America which is something he’s thrilled is finally getting recognized.

“We’re really happy to be sharing this music, and people are just hungry to hear it,” says Dr. Cooper.

A classical and baroque guitarist, he says his nomination is shining a light on a style of music that can often be overlooked.

“There isn’t a hint of inappropriateness, it’s all coming straight from the source and acknowledging a real human experience,” says Dr. Cooper.

Now a Grammy nominee, Dr. Cooper will find out if he’ll win when the 64th Grammy awards take place in Los Angeles in January.

“There’s so many deserving projects and so many incredible musicians, the names on the list are just you know, household names,” says Dr. Cooper.