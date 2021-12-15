Fresno business owners urge customers to comply with California’s new mask mandate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – California is masking up once again. Starting Wednesday, masks are required for any indoor public setting, regardless of vaccination status.

The decision comes after top health officials say the state has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

It won’t just be the employees at Aromas Restaurant that will be wearing their masks, but also anyone who walks through their doors.

“We’re obligated and we’re guaranteeing our customers that we here to oblige by the new state rule that’s coming into effect, so yes we are here to protect our customers and our employees,” said Robert Ortiz, executive chef of Aromas.

With COVID-19 cases rising, California’s Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday that indoor masking could significantly curb case transmission.

“This is a critical time where we have a tool that we know has worked and can work,” explained Ghaly.

At Aromas, Ortiz says they’ve been following strict protocols from the beginning by sanitizing and spacing tables apart.

He hopes customers will mask up without a problem.

“We’re hoping that the customers don’t take everything in a really harsh way or anything, but you know, we’re doing what we have to do to follow the new rule that just started today,” explained Ortiz.

At the Tower Clock Shop in Fresno, a sign that reads “masks required” is already posted outside.

Owner Sharon Anaya says they’re for the mask mandate if it means it’ll stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I’m not going to be one of those people, businesses, I just prefer you wear it. We want to get through it just like everybody else so we just have to go with the flow,” said Anaya.

Businesses like La Vogue Beauty Shoppe also display a sign, letting clients know to mask up before coming in.

“It’s too bad we have to go backwards, but you know we’re more than happy to comply,” said La Vogue owner, David Stone.

Employees at La Vogue already wear their masks, so Stone is hoping customers will comply as well for everyone’s safety.

“If you want to come in and get a haircut, that’s the way it is, I mean we’re just following the rules,” Stone said.

This mask mandate will continue until January 15th.