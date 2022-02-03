FREEZE: Cold temperatures continue, but these farmers say it’s not a big problem

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE) –The freeze warning remains in effect for Tulare County through Friday. The lower temperatures can typically be a concern for farmers, but some say it’s not causing major problems for them.

“We did run wind machines in December for three days – and once about two weeks ago – but the temperatures just haven’t been cold enough,” said Bob McKellar, CEO at McKellar Family Farms in Ivanhoe.

“It really takes getting down into the 28, 27 and lower degrees from there to stay for several hours a night for there to start being a real concern about frost damage,” said Tricia Stever Blattler with the Tulare County Farm Bureau.

While temperatures falling as low as 28 degrees are forecasted this week, farmers say they have not experienced too many cold nights over the last few days. Bob McKellar says the weather right now is actually good for his citrus trees.

“What we really need is the cold weather, just like it is, to keep the fruit firm,” he said.

When it does get too cold, farmers are prepared to run wind machines to moderate the orchard floor temperature. Citrus farmers are actually more concerned about next week’s forecast.

“Next week it’s gonna become 70 degrees and the warm temperature is really bad on the citrus,” said Bob, who explained it makes the fruit too soft, and it loses value.

The farm bureau says the biggest concern for the ag industry currently is still the dry winter during the ongoing drought.