FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of students in Visalia will be given free school supplies at the Back to School Drive event at the Riverway Sports Park, this Saturday.

Event Organizer Apple Corial- Symns, with Apple Corial Realty Group says she created the event to give back to the community that has supported her business for many years.

“We just wanted to make a small impact, and it sounds like we’re making a lot bigger impact than I was expecting. We have a lot of parents reaching out and thanking us , right now,” said Corial-Symns.

Students who attend the drive will receive a bag full of supplies like notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, glue sticks, and scissors.

Families interested in attending can also pre-register for a supply pack. Corial-Symns says the group has already received 700 reservations, as of Friday morning.