Free program trains crews in forestry, wildfire prevention

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) – Every year, wildfires in California are getting bigger, and there is a huge need for trained crews to fight and prevent them. In the Central Valley, a free program is helping more people prepare for a career in forestry.

“I’m so grateful for this program, it’s truly one of a kind,” one Central Valley Forestry Corps. grad shared during a ceremony in Sanger.

On Wednesday, the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board honored those who completed the 20-week program.

“There’s a reason that there’s a shortage of people willing to do this kind of work and it’s because it’s hard. These guys are willing to do it,” a Cal Fire firefighter said.

According to Cal Fire and the U.S Forest Service, as of October 25th, 2021, there were 8,239 fires burning 2.5 million acres in California since the beginning of the year.

Many of Wednesday’s graduates have already helped out with the Dixie and KNP complex fires.

“I got to see a lot of things that I was told most firefighters get to see in 20 years,” said Jordan Morris, in Cohort #3.

Morris said he left a 9-5 job to join the program and fulfill his childhood dream of fighting fires.

“My friends and family were affected from the Creek Fire pretty drastically, they lost their homes, businesses. Seeing that, being it so close to me, so close to home just kinda made me feel like I needed to do something about it.”

“Currently in California there are 150 million dead or dying trees that contribute to these fires,” said Veronica McAllister, project coordinator of the forestry program.

The Central Valley Forestry Corps is now recruiting for its next class in February. The training is free. This program is part of the California Climate Investments and is a partnership between Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board, Reedley College, Fresno EOC Local Conservation Corp, Cal Fire, and the Associated California Loggers. Upon successful completion, participants receive industry certifications and job placement assistance.

