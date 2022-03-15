MERCED, Calif. (KSEE) – The family of 8-year-old Sophia Mason, who was found dead in a Merced home, says they’re frustrated that the Child Protection Services system did not keep her safe.

Sophia’s cousin, Melissa Harris, says their family called CPS four to five times over the past few years about how they were concerned about Sophia’s living situation. They say Sophia moved back in with her mother after she spent years with her grandmother.

Now, Sophia’s mother is being held in jail in Merced County on a first-degree murder charge connected to her daughter’s death.

“I’m sorry that the system failed you, I’m sorry that you cried for help and the people who could make a difference didn’t listen,” Harris said.

That’s what Harris says she wishes she could say to her cousin.

“I hope that you’re not suffering anymore and that I’m glad that you’re not in pain,” Harris said.

Harris said that she and the rest of her extended family had not seen Sophia in person for months.

Authorities are still searching for Dhante Jackson, who is facing murder charges related to Sophia’s death.

They say the last time they think they heard her voice on the phone was in February, as her mother often kept Sophia from the rest of the family. Harris says the family often reached out to CPS multiple times, often worried Sophia was being beaten and starved.

“She was crying and saying please please don’t send me back with mommy, she was saying they’re hitting me with the belt buckle. And she had scabs and scars all over her legs,” Harris said.

On Friday, Sophia’s mother, Samantha Johnson, was arrested by the Hayward Police Department on separate charges related to a child abuse case last year. When asked where her daughter was, officers say Johnson gave suspicious and inconsistent answers.

That prompted authorities to contact the Merced Police Department about Johnson’s boyfriend, Dhante Jackson’s, home in Merced. The same day, Sophia was announced missing, police searched Jackson’s home and found a child’s body.

Police say Jackson is on the run and is facing murder charges. Harris says she hopes Jackson turns himself in.

“Why did so many caseworkers ignore the cry for help from the family and even from Sophia?” Harris said.

A cause of death for Sophia has not been released by officials.

If you have information about Jackson, his whereabouts, or the case Merced Police is asking you to contact them.