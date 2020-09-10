Evacuees escaping Creek Fire, some taking shelter at local evacuation points

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE) — As the Creek Fire is forcing many out of their homes, some are finding refuge at Red Cross evacuation points.

One evacuee from North Fork is waiting out the fire at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds. He says he just wants to get his family back together and get home.

Some evacuees who have their own mobile homes, like Carmen Cibulskis, are staying at the fairgrounds.

“We try to be prepared for stuff live this. This is the second time we’ve been evacuated, so we have this trailer here, and we keep it stocked ready to go,” Cibulskis said. “My wife is sick, and she was really feeling bad, so they got a room for her in Oakhurst, which was great, but that only lasted one night.”

He says the hotel she was staying in was also evacuated, so now she’s in Fresno with family.

Cibulskis says they’ll be heading back home to North Fork as soon as they can.

