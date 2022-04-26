FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) –The fourth annual Lao New Year Celebration in Downtown Merced is this Saturday.

Event organizers say the event will feature traditional performances, music, food, and festivities.

The Lao New Year Celebration begins at 10:00 a.m. where members of the community will participate in the tradition of giving of alms to monks

The New Year Celebration runs from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Attendees should expect to get wet, water splashing is a good luck tradition,

For more information visit the Downtown Merced Lao New Year Celebration 2022.