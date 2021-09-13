DA: Madera mother faces two murder charges for deaths of her children

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) – The Madera County District Attorney has filed new charges against a Madera mother who was previously charged for the death of her toddler with special needs.

Madera Police arrested 30-year-old Briseida Sran and her 42-year-old husband Sukhjinder Sran last June for the death of their 2-year-old son Thaddeus.

Following Thaddeus’ death, investigators have reopened the investigation into the 2015 death of his 4-month-old sister, Divina Sran.

“The Madera Police or the City of Madera has not forgotten about Thaddeus or Divina and we seek to have justice until the end,” said Madera Police Cmdr. Giachino Chiaramonte.

“When the Srans were arrested and charged for the death of Thaddeus, that changes the complexion of this prior case,” said Madera District Attorney Sally Moreno.

On July 15, 2020, police said Thaddeus was reported missing by his parents. Hundreds of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies desperately searched for the toddler whose body was found eight days later burned and buried in a field.

“It was something that reached deep into all of our hearts because we have a 2-year-old with special needs,” said Chiaramonte. “And in this case, he wasn’t taken care of, he actually was abused.”

The investigation reopened Divina’s death case from 2015.

“Divina was reported to have injuries consistent with child abuse, which is what we reviewed,” said Chiaramonte. “That was not normal for a child. She was born premature, but the injuries that she had were not normal.”

Officials said there was not enough evidence 6 years ago to rule Divina’s death as a homicide but with similarities to Thaddeus’ case and new undisclosed evidence, the new charges were filed. Moreno has vowed justice for both children’s deaths.

“These children are too young to speak for themselves,” said Moreno. “Too young to stand up for themselves and defending the defenseless is the core of district attorneys, it is vitally important for us.”

Sukhjinder does not face charges for Divina’s murder. The couple has four other children. It is not clear if those children are with Child Protective Services or other family members. Briseida will be in court on October 8.