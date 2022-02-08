Crowds return as World Ag Expo kicks off in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The 55th annual World Ag Expo kicking off Tuesday at the International Agri-Center in Tulare County.

Last year, the expo was virtual because of the pandemic.

Thousands of people coming out to enjoy, learn and show off the latest and greatest in agriculture.

The World Ag Expo is the largest outdoor exhibition of its kind in the world with over a thousand vendors.

Organizers say the expo is off to a great start with over 96% of the booths sold.

Booths, tractors, and the latest farming technology are all telling signs that the World Ag Expo is living up to this year’s theme and is back in action.

“We’re celebrating ag and everything that is innovative in the last two years,” says Jennifer Fawkes, marketing manager.

She says the event is not only an opportunity for people to learn about the latest ag technology, but it also helps farmers and grows the local economy.

“This is a great place to learn about ag, it’s not just for farmers and ranchers they’re our main target, but we want other people around the world to understand about ag,” says Fawkes.

The expo showcases over 1200 exhibitors, seminars, and agriculture tours.

For Fresno state ag major, Sidney Miller, coming out to the expo means a chance to network and learn.

In 2020, the expo generated nearly 53 million dollars for the state of California, 30 million of that in Tulare County and organizers are expecting this year to generate even more.

“It’s one of the biggest in the world, we do it every single year, and you’re going to see people from all around the world,” says Fawkes.

Russell Taylor is no stranger to the World Ag Expo, his company, Live Earth Products based out of Utah comes out to participate each year.

“It’s a great show to be at, all the farmers, all the growers are here, the sunshine is out, there’s no reason not to come to this show,” says Taylor.

The expo has a little something for everyone.

“We have everything going on, livestock on the ground, and demonstrations each day, lots of ways for

The expo is expected to run until February 10.