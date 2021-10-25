Creek Fire burn scar with no major issues, crews monitor potential flooding and mudslides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has placed most of the Creek Fire burn scar under an evacuation warning due to the storm.

Big Creek Canyon, known as zone K12, is still under evacuation order. Everything else including Auberry, Prather, Shaver, and Huntington Lake in Evacuation Warnings.

Officials are cautiously optimistic that there will not be any major issues as crews worked around the clock to clear roads and culverts.

The Sheriff’s Office took video of debris and water rushing down the mountain correctly near Camp Sierra and the Big Creek Bridge.

“That canyon is an area of concern for us because there are a number of drainages that go right into that area and the drainages were all impacted by the Creek Fire,” said Fresno County Sheriff Lt. Kathy Curtice.

The storm hit the Creek Fire burn scar. The inferno from 2020 burned nearly 400,000 acres, changing the landscape of the region and creating a greater potential for mudslides and flooding.

“There is water flowing in areas that we have never known water to flow pre-Creek Fire,” said Curtice. “But again so far everything looks good.”

Curtice said there have been a few fallen rocks on the roadways but no major issues on the mountain.

Supervisor Nathan Magsig credited the extra crews and their hard work for success so far.

“We brought a lot of crews back, we staged equipment, we made sure we had appropriate loaders in different places,” said Magsig. “Crews were out there to look at roadways and looking for problem spots to quickly fix them.”

Sierra Unified and Pine Ridge School Districts canceled classes for the day and snow fell in the afternoon at Shaver Lake.

“That cold weather is gonna help hold some of the weather in the higher mountain in place,” said Curtice. “Which is good for preventing the mudslides and debris flow, and the rising streets that we are concerned with.”

Officials will continue to monitor the area for any issues in the next couple of days, especially mudslides.