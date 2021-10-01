Community remembers Lilyana Romero, teen who died in suspected DUI crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Lilyana Romero, the 15-year-old killed in a suspected DUI crash near Barstow Avenue and First Street, was honored at her school’s football game at McLane Stadium in Fresno Friday.

A sea of white, Lilyana’s favorite color according to her mother Dalia Romero, swept the stadium. Lilyana was killed just five days before her 16th birthday.

“Everybody’s lost in this situation. We all lose. I’ve lost my child,” said Romero. “People can’t walk. Another child’s still in the hospital. Now another parent has her kid in jail.”

A 17-year-old male was identified as the driver of the vehicle and who police say subsequently fled the scene. According to police, the teen was taken into custody and booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center for charges relating to DUI.

Romero says she appreciates the community’s support but is still taking life one day at a time.

“She loved her friends, she loved her family. She just wanted to do well in her life,” she says.

Romero has a message for teens who may be faced with the prospect of driving while drunk.

“If you do make that choice call your parents,” she says. “Don’t get into the car with somebody who has been drinking. It’s not worth it, you could lose your life.”