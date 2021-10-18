Community expresses concern about living conditions for children in Fresno County CPS custody

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As Fresno County officials continue working to find a solution after photos showed children living in poor conditions at the offices of the Fresno county child protective services, we have received several messages about what can be done to help these kids.

Many residents in Fresno, continue to be shocked by the photos.

“The kids don’t even have beds to lay on or anything so, I understand they may have a hard time with the number of kids in foster care but, they should have at least a hotel room or something for them,” says Matthew Bowlin, a Fresno County resident.

For Fresno County residents like Liz Ray, the photos were heartbreaking to see.

“This breaks my heart,” says Ray. “Our kids deserve so much more than this and I just hate to see these kinds of photos and hope that this can get resolved quickly because it’s a sad situation.”

Because of safety reasons, the county would not give an exact number of how many kids are currently housed at the former UMC building in Fresno.

That building became available to house kids on Saturday and according to the county, would be able to house up to 10 kids.

No showers would be available, so the county says they would be looking into bringing portable showers.

Nelson Blakeman has owned City Plumbing in Fresno for 12 years, one of many hoping to lend a helping hand.

“I have 3 amazing daughters and our workers have family and friends that have also been in the foster care system, so when I saw this, I just thought there has to be something that we can do to help,” says Blakeman.

The county was not able to provide a tour of the facility but says they’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

“Anything we can do to help support business or just the community, if we can do, whether it’s donating time or materials or services, we’d like to help,” says Blakeman.

We did reach out to the County of Fresno to find out what the public can do to help and a spokesperson was not able to give much information other say that the best way to help is to sign up as a resource member at the Fresno County’s Department of Social Services website to help a foster kid in need.