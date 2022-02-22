Community comes together after hundreds of coats stolen from Fresno elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – After one southwest Fresno elementary school was struck hard by a burglary this last holiday season, the community came together on Tuesday to make sure the students stay warm ahead of an approaching cold snap.

“A lot of the time the students do not come to school with coats,” said teacher Mona Tatum. “We had a young lady morning, a little lady in kindergarten who didn’t come with a coat, and the clouds were very black but it means so much.”

Many of the students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary live below the poverty line and in public housing. To live in public housing, a family of four or less must be bringing in an annual income of $15,000.

Each year, the Central Valley Urban Institute raised money to provide necessitates to the students but last Christmas, hundreds of coats were stolen out of Executive Director Eric Payne’s vehicle.

“The sheer devastation of having something taken from you but recognizing that the community is really there to support,” said Payne.

Now two months later, the CalViva Health, the Fresno Teachers Union, Fresno Police Chiefs Foundation, and the City of Fresno have raised $7,500, handed out 260 jackets, and 600 pairs of socks and hoodies.

“When we first heard that,” said CalViva Health CEO Jeff Nkansah. “We wanted to make sure that the kids didn’t get hurt during that time. You know this is something where it is an unfortunate situation but it’s all about the kids.”

The Central Valley Food Bank will also start a food distribution at the schools starting next month.

“The boxes will cover 2-5 days’ worth of food depending on families’ size and again give kids the best opportunity to be well-nourished and ready to learn when they come back on campus,” said Food Bank CEO Kim Dildine.

The Food Bank said in the Central Valley, 1 in 3 children face food insecurity and the rates are higher for Martin Luther Jr. Elementary.