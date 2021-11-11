Clovis Veterans Memorial District honors those who served

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — Veterans Day events began early in Clovis.

Veterans of Foreign Wars members served a pancake breakfast at 7:00 a.m. at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

There were documentary films and exhibits, a new Community Heritage Center and a patriotic concert.

It’s all in an effort to honor veterans.

Each Veterans Day, Veterans Parkway next to Veterans Memorial in Clovis fills with old cars for a classic car show.

Alan Brown is a veteran of the Vietnam War who often brings his 1941 Mercury Coupe from Aptos.

“It’s an all-veterans show. It makes it really interesting and you meet a lot of neat people and a lot of people who have not been recognized in years and years and years,” says Brown. “It wasn’t popular to be a Vietnam vet as most of us can attest to.  But now it’s fun to get out and do things like this.”

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District was founded 75 years ago in 1946 and hold programs honoring veterans year-round.

