Clovis Unified parents protest districts handling of alleged bullying situation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Dozens of Clovis Unified parents held a protest outside of Kastner Kastner Intermediate School Thursday morning claiming the district has mishandled an alleged bullying situation.

Holly Hayes claims her son Jadan was stalked and then jumped by classmates and the district has not done enough to hold the students or their parents accountable.

“I want them to actually enforce their mission, vision, and values statement. They say that they are zero tolerance, they need to be held responsible,” said Hayes.

She said Jadan was followed by his Kastner Intermediate School classmates who then jumped him outside of the Save Mart grocery store near First and Nees.

She said her son had made an official report to the school saying he was being followed and was worried he may be assaulted on campus earlier that day.

“My son has come to them and said that he was in fear of his safety on Monday, they sent him back to class,” said Hayes.

She said her son has been bullied before and she even had to take him out of school because it had gotten so bad.

Hayes said she wants the school district to make changes.

“There’s no accountability in this school district, they get passes, get a 2-3 day suspension, and right back to school. This district needs to start enforcing their zero-tolerance policy.”

Clovis Unified School District said they have launched an investigation and released the following statement:

“Student discipline is confidential, and while by law we can’t disclose any details related to the outcomes of our investigation and disciplinary consequences resulting from that investigation. Be assured that behavior by any student that puts someone’s physical safety at risk is utterly unacceptable and will be acted on immediately.”

Hayes said she is frustrated with the kids who allegedly bullied her son, but she’s primarily frustrated with the district.

“At this point, my problem is far past these children, it’s with the district, not doing their jobs, not keeping anyone accountable, and not keeping our children safe,” said Hayes.