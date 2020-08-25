Clear the Shelters: Helps find loving homes for animals in need

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — KSEE24 is teaming up with shelters in the Valley to help “Clear the Shelters” as part of the nationwide pet adoption drive in August that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

A.J. Fox was out at Clovis Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM helping to Clear the Shelters.

More than 411,000 pets have found their forever homes since Clear the Shelter started in 2015 nationally.

If you are interested in adopting, please call the SPCA at (559) 233-7722 x 119 to schedule an appointment.

Clear the Shelters runs from now until Aug. 29.

