Classic car cruise held in honor of 15-year-old girl killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Dozens of classic cars cruised down Barstow Avenue Saturday night in Fresno to honor Lilyana Romero – the 15-year-old who died in a car accident earlier this week.

The event was held on what would have been Lily’s 16th birthday and her family says she loved going to car shows with her dad, so what better way to honor her than with a car cruise.

Lily's 16th birthday was a day her cousin Theresa Morris says she was anxiously awaiting.

“She would’ve been really excited, especially since it’s her 16th birthday. She was trying to get her license,” explained Theresa.

That chance to get her license was taken from her on the morning of Monday, September 20, when Fresno police say she and six other teens were traveling in a Honda Civic that crashed into a tree on Barstow.

Lilyana died at the scene, while two others were brought to the hospital facing serious injuries.

The 17-year-old driver arrested for driving under the influence

“It’s been really hard on our family because she’s just always the one who helps people get out of bad moods. She was the goofy one, the one to say: ‘hey, let’s go do this,’ and ‘hey, let’s go do that,’ so it’s been really hard on our family,” said Theresa.

Because of Lilyana’s love for classic cars and car shows, Theresa reached out to local car clubs and asked if they would take part in a birthday celebration.

She says she expected maybe 10 cars to come out and was shocked to find 30-35 lined up on Barstow Avenue

“I was extremely overwhelmed. To see so many people that knew her or knew her family, I know that it meant a lot to me and it meant a lot to my family as well.”

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, the driver in Lilyana’s accident is facing multiple felony charges and a transfer hearing is set for October 12 to see if he will be tried as an adult.

Theresa saying Lilyana’s spirit lives on through those that knew her

“I feel like with everybody that’s here – her spirits within them. She’s just being her bright and shiny self,” Theresa said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Lily’s family pay for funeral services.