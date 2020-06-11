Breaking News
KSEE24 News

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — After 22 years with KSEE24, anchor Alex Delgado is set to retire on Friday.

Mayor Lee Brand and the Fresno City Council on Thursday surprised Alex live during their Zoom-held council meeting, and they proclaimed June 11, 2020 as “Alex Delgado Day” in the city of Fresno.

The proclamation is as follows:

WHEREAS, Alex Delgado joined the KSEE24 news team in 1998 as an anchor on KSEE Sunrise and

WHEREAS, as a reporter and anchor in the Central Valley, she has guided viewers through the biggest local and national happenings and has been a calming, reassuring source of information as we navigate the many challenges our community faces together; and

WHEREAS, Alex launched KSEE24 News at 4:00 p.m. in 2004, as well as the Valley’s first live community lifestyle program, Central Valley Today, in 2007; and

WHEREAS, Alex graduated from the University of Texas, El Paso where she earned her degree in Broadcast Journalism and Communications; and

WHEREAS, she is an EMMY Award winner, served on the local board of the American Red Cross, was named one of Business Street’s Top 40 Under 40 and Top 100 Most Influential Women, and has hosted the annual Fresno Veterans Day Parade for the past ten years; and

WHEREAS, Alex Delgado retired on June 12, 2020, after a distinguished career covering important events that have happened in the Central Valley.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that we, Mayor Lee Brand and the Fresno City Council, congratulate Alex Delgado on her retirement, and do hereby proclaim June 11, 2020 to be:

“Alex Delgado Day” in the City of Fresno.

Proclamation: ‘Alex Delgado Day’
Alex Delgado

“Wow! I am overwhelmed. I never even imagined in my wildest dreams that something like this would ever happen,” Alex said as she fought back tears. ” Coming from a panel of community leaders — to be recognized in this way is certainly something I will never forget. I love and adore the city of Fresno.”

Alex’s final show will be KSEE24 Midday on Friday at 11 a.m.

