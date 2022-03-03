FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- More than a million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion, and some of them could be coming to our area.

The City of Fresno says this is a complicated and very new process, but the city is coordinating these cases with the state and federal government.

They say it will be sometime before refugees and survivors are in the Central Valley, let alone in the United States.

In a zoom meeting Thursday, at the U.S. Mayor’s Conference, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer tweeted a photo out of a zoom call with Mayor Vitali Klitschko of Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine.

A city that has been under heavy fire for several days.

“As we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, and denounce this senseless war,” said Mayor Dyer.

On Tuesday, Dyer welcomed any refugees to the city with open arms as the flag of Ukraine was raised in the Eaton plaza.

“I want the Ukrainian people to know that not only do we stand with you in solidarity, our doors will be open to you in the City of Fresno and in Fresno County,” he said.

“We want to do our part to be inviting to our Ukrainian friends here. Help them be connected to resources, opportunities.” Deputy Mayor Matthew Grundy said.

But the process of bringing Ukrainian refugees to Fresno is new and they will not come to Fresno any time soon.

The city says they are running cases through the Community Affairs Office, even if that means bringing the case up to the federal level.

“Because this situation in Ukraine is new and fairly developing,” said Grundy, “this is largely a federal jurisdiction issue at this moment in time.”

Many families are not alone in their worries of family and friends in the middle of a war zone.

Constant communication with family 10 hours ahead, they want their families to come home.

“We will be working closely with folks here in our community to open our arms wide to help our Ukrainian friends,” said Grundy.

The Community Affairs Office says they work closely with Senator Diane Feinstein’s office.

To reach the Community Affairs Office of Fresno, you can email OCA@fresno.gov.