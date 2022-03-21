FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE) – A funeral for the late Mayor of Fowler was held Monday morning.

67-year-old David Cardenas died on March 11.

The City of Fowler transformed as crowds mourned the late local leader. There were signs on homes and businesses and bows tied around lamp posts through downtown.

David Cardenas served his community of Fowler as mayor. He also served customers at his automotive shop, Dave’s Auto Service. He served his church, St. Lucy Catholic Church, and on numerous boards and organizations. He was even instrumental in establishing a grotto at the church, complete with the statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“Mayor Cardenas has been a councilmember for nearly 20 years. 12 of which he was the mayor here in the city of Fowler. He was a great man, a true public servant. He led with a genuine heart and a lot of love for our community,” City of Fowler Chief of Police Rudy Alcaraz said.

The hundreds attending his funeral could not all fit inside St Lucy Catholic Church, so they lined the streets. Coworkers, neighbors, shop owners, and schoolchildren showed their love for a man who gave so much to Fowler.

Rena Gonzales says Cardenas was well-liked in Fowler. She says even those who may not have ever talked with him know him through friends and family and know his smile. “It resonated from where they were grown, you know, because that reflects on the person they were today,” Gonzales said.

Chief Alcaraz remembers his smile, too. “Always a smile, always a kind word, always encouraging and supportive to his family, to his friends, to his community.”