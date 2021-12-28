Christmas DUI numbers down, now CHP gets ready for New Years

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – California Highway Patrol officers were out in force across the state over Christmas weekend, preparing for a high number of drivers under the influence.

In 2020, CHP made 573 DUI arrests on Christmas weekend. This year, the numbers have improved.

“This year we had a little over 360 DUI arrests statewide. That’s about 200 less than we did in 2020,” said CHP Officer Mike Salas.

Fresno County followed the trend. Last year, Salas says the CHP made 23 DUI arrests and four people died in crashes on Christmas weekend. This year, 10 people were arrested and there was one death.

“Obviously it’s good news that the numbers are going down, but still sad and still a concern to us and the public that there are still people making those bad choices and drink and drive,” Salas said.

CHP will now get ready for New Year’s Eve, one of their busiest nights of the year.

“Last year, state-wide, we had over 700 DUI arrests that the Highway Patrol took to jail,” Salas said.

Salas wants to remind citizens to designate a driver before they start drinking, and call CHP if they see anyone on the roads who might be driving under the influence.

“If you’re drinking even one alcoholic beverage, make that decision, because as we know, once the ball gets rolling it’s hard to stop and take back what you’re going to be doing,” he said.

If you are caught driving under the influence, you can be fined up to $10,000 and have your license suspended.