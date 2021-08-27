CHP K9 sniffs out $300K and enough Fentanyl to kill 1M people

MERCED, Calif. – (KSEE) – One CHP K9 is having a very busy two weeks, sniffing out hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and enough Fentanyl to kill one million people.

“So he really has been busy buy you know, Beny, has been pretty active since we got him in 2018,” said CHP Merced’s Erik Zuniga.

On Aug. 17th, Benny sniffed out $300,000 in cash inside a gym bag after detecting the odor of burned marijuana. The driver denied knowing where the cash came from.

Five days later, Beny hit on the smell of narcotics after his handler pulled over a vehicle tailgating. The officer discovered an aftermarket compartment built into the driver and passenger seats. Around 6.5 lbs of Fentanyl were recovered from the driver seat compartment, enough to kill one million people.

“We know that this drug is more than 100 times more potent than heroin,” said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama. “That is dangerous.”

Beny’s career started with the CHP in Merced in 2018. In over one hundred stops, he has sniffed out 150 lbs of cocaine, nearly 600 lbs of meth, 144,000 Fentanyl pills, and over $9 million in cash.

“He has been a great asset to have him in the Merced Central division,” said Zuniga. “I am just going to say, drug dealers, watch the rearview mirror because Beny might be out there.”