Central Valley doctors encourage parents to get newly eligible children vaccinated against COVID-19

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s been a week since the CDC approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11, and hospitals like Valley Children’s continue backing COVID-19 efforts across the central valley.

A spokesperson with Valley Children’s says they’ve seen their clinics full since the 5 to 11 age group became eligible for the vaccine, a good sign in the effort to get more people vaccinated.

Since getting the green light to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages, Valley Children’s Hospital in Fresno has administered close to 700 doses.

Dr. Karen Dahl says they have enough supply, but the demand could be better, saying that the demand will keep up for a while, and then go down.

“We’ll continue to see vaccinations especially as people have experience with others that they know whose children have been vaccinated, or they have had the opportunity to talk to their primary health care providers,” says Dr. Dahl.

Since the rollout of the pediatric vaccine, Dr. Dahl notes a big concern from parents is the timing of the vaccine and the flu shot.

She says it’s important to keep kids on track with their routine immunizations.

“Important for parents to know to get those vaccines on the same day or short sequence,” says Dr. Dahl.

For kids with an underlying medical condition, she says it’s even more important to get the vaccine.

Despite the effects of COVID-19 being milder on children, she says the risks still exist.

While kids in this age group are generally healthy, Dr. Dahl says COVID-19 is currently the 8th leading cause of death in kids ages 5 to 11, stressing the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Any child that dies from COVID-19 is one child too many, and if we can prevent that with the vaccines, I don’t see why we shouldn’t,” says Dr. Dahl.