FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Civil rights icon Cesar Chavez was celebrated and honored Thursday on what would’ve been his 95th birthday.

At a mural in Downtown Fresno, farmworkers gathered to rally for Cesar Chavez Day and keep his memory and his movement alive. Some of them, working day to day missing precious pay for a man many regards as a legend.

Taking to the streets of Thursday morning, waking a quiet and gloomy day marching for what they believe is right.

“What better day than Cesar Chavez’s birthday? To empower our farmworkers to have a voice. We are not going to stop supporting them because that is the legacy Cesar Chavez left behind,” said Linda Duran, a spokesperson, and organizer for United Farm Workers.

She represents a large number of farmworkers. People with a tireless work ethic that Chavez helped to forge.

“Our farm workers go out to work Monday through Friday, Monday through Saturday. Mothers, I’m here with farmworkers,” she said.

Empowered by Chavez’s legacy, they are demanding Governor Gavin Newsom sign AB-2183 into law.

The bill would allow farmworkers to vote in union elections in any way they want to.

“For a better tomorrow, for better things in the field that they can use, for better empowerment,” said Duran.

“We all know that we’re reminded today on Cesar Chavez’s birthday that that work continues,” said Fresno City Council member Luis Chavez.

Chavez is keeping these things in mind when it comes to pushing for the renaming of Kings Canyon Rd. to Cesar Chavez Rd. in Southeast Fresno.

“You ask anyone here in Fresno, in the city of Fresno and their lives have been touched by agriculture by our farmworkers that go out every single day,” said Chavez.

Chavez told me a committee has been formed for the road renaming.

He says the hope is in August or September, the renaming will be brought forward to the council, and they will make the street name change into reality.