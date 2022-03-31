On Thursday, KSEE 24 is celebrating 40 years of Stefani Booroojian!

The long-time anchor joined the news team in her hometown of Fresno on March 31, 1982.

The recipient of a number of Associated Press and Emmy awards, Stefani has been a stalwart in the Central Valley community, using journalism to touch the lives of many in the area.

“Lots of blazers, shoulder pads and hairstyles, and so many encounters with amazing people who have had a profound impact on my life,” says Booroojian of her experience over the last 40 years in broadcast.

For over 25 years Stefani has covered breast cancer-related stories as part of her BuddyCheck 24 program. She has also been a representative voice of the Armenian community in the Central Valley in “The Valley’s Armenia” specials.

“Thank you to our viewers,” Booroojian said. “Your loyalty means the world to me!”

During the celebration on Thursday, Mayor Jerry Dyer proclaimed the day Stefani Booroojian day in honor of her 40 years.