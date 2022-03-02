FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s Ash Wednesday in the Catholic faith. In Fresno, dozens of churchgoers showed up to mass to honor the start of Lent.

“Ash Wednesday is one of the biggest holidays in the Catholic Church,” said Chandler Marquez, a spokesman for the Diocese of Fresno.

Catholics lined up for a midday mass at St. John’s Cathedral in downtown Fresno.

“Our faith is so strong, and we strongly believe our Lord Jesus Christ died for us, so we’re here,” said Marcelina Luera.

It’s the first time many are honoring it in person since the start of the pandemic.

“The pandemic hit right when Ash Wednesday and Lent started,” said Marquez. “So this is kind of a coming back party.”

The Diocese of Fresno serves an estimated 1.2 million Catholics in Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Kern, Madera, Merced, Mariposa and Inyo counties.

“You get to see who’s Catholic, whether they were at the mass with you or not, they have the symbol of the ashes,” said Marquez.

Traditionally, the ashes for Ash Wednesday are gathered up after palms from last year’s Palm Sunday are burned. The ash represents death and repentance, and that’s why many people choose to give up something for Lent.

“I’m giving up sodas,” said Virginia Nunez after mass on Wednesday. “It’s an honor to do this. It’s my faith. I come to church every Sunday.”

“We were discussing that last night, my husband and I, and we decided we’re gonna give our evening beer,” said Luera. “Usually we drink a beer with dinner. I don’t know how it’s gonna go!”

“I’m giving up being a bad person, and I’m gonna be nicer to everybody,” her husband, Mario, said.

“Instead of giving up, I’m gonna give,” another churchgoer shared. “I’ve been donating medical equipment for about 30 years, power wheelchairs, manual chairs, ramps and things like that.”