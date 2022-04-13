FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- Three cannabis dispensaries are coming to Tulare after approval from the city council.

The new dispensaries are projected to bring in $1.5 million in sales tax annually for the city.

Construction for two of the dispensaries at the Tulare Outlet Mall is already underway.

The smell of cannabis is strong as customers walk through the doors of Token Farms in Farmersville.

“We see anywhere from 600-700 people a day at the Farmersville location,” said Token Farms Owner Jennifer Mendonca.

Those customers come from all over the valley, including Tulare. Now, the two neighboring Farmersville dispensaries are now building two new shops at the Tulare Outlet Mall near the Boot Barn store.

“We kinda look at where the most people are gonna be traveling, what is the best area,” said Valley Pure VP of Sales Tony Caudle. “The outlet was perfect. It is a beautiful area. It is growing.

Token Farms has agreed to give 2% of net profits to a Tulare non-profit to address community issues including homelessness. Valley Pure will give a one-time donation of $100,000 to the city for two police vehicles, an annual donation of $25,000 to the Tulare Joint Union High School District, an annual donation of $10,000 to Centennial Park, an annual donation of $10,000 to the library, and $5,000 to the Santa Fe Trail.

Two years ago, Tulare Mayor Dennis Mederos voted against cannabis dispensaries.

“I have taken the attitude that no matter what my vote was initially I wanted to be involved I wanted to be involved in the process,” said Mederos.

Now Mederos said many of his concerns including security have been addressed. The dispensaries are projected to bring in about $1.5 million in sales tax annually for the city, which Mederos said will be used to address other issues including homelessness.

“If we take that money and use it to combat other issues that I indicated in the city then we can turn that into a positive,” said Mederos.

The cannabis dispensaries need one more final approval from the city council.