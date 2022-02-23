VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE) – A Visalia police officer was put in a dangerous situation on Tuesday when officials say two suspects resisted arrest and then turned violent. It was during the altercation that bystanders decided to step in and help.

“The subjects were fighting and kicking, trying to evade arrest. The driver was seen with alcoholic containers, had the odor of alcohol on his breath, and had the signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcoholic beverages,” said Visalia Police Sergeant Art Alvarez.

That’s when onlookers nearby decided enough was enough. They jumped in and held the suspects down until help could arrive.

“We don’t want a situation to go from bad to worse. With the two on one- an officer, two of the subjects under the influence and resisting an officer- that has that capability. To have onlookers come to the aid of the officer, act as Good Samaritans in helping to take them into custody really helped our officer and really helped our police department,” Alvarez said.

Sergeant Alvarez says the driver, 24-year-old Elijah Lopez, has been charged with driving under the influence, hit and run, resisting arrest, and criminal threats on an officer The passenger, Isaiah Ortega, has been charged with resisting arrest and criminal threats on an officer.

The department thanked citizens for helping them get the two men behind bars

“We are always there for our community. We are there in times of need to help in any way that we can, day or night, 24/7. But when the tables turn, which is not a very likely situation, to have the community come to our aid and help us, that speaks volumes,” Alvarez said.