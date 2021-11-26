Busy Black Friday shopping returns this year to Fresno stores

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Black Friday is back and after last year’s restrictions, more shoppers have been hitting the stores today compared to 2020.

People lined up at the Best Buy at Riverpark for hours, some as early as 9:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Store doors opened at 5:00 a.m. “Got up at 5:30, did my exercises and hit the road and said, well let’s see what’s out there,” shopper Vahid Sattary said.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, 64% of people were expected to shop in stores today compared to 51% in 2020.

But the numbers were still low compared to previous years. Some customers remember heavier traffic at Best Buy. “They had like the aisles where you’d have to completely only walk one way, and one way out,” shopper Gregory Fanon said

With inflation at an all-time high and the supply chain crisis, stores have appealed to customers with discounts ahead of Black Friday.