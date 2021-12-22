Buddycheck 24: Fresno non-profit supports breast cancer survivors

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Community service by women, for women. The local organization Bras for a Cause Fresno hands out free bras and toiletries to women in need. The three-year-old non-profit has been making an impact with much-appreciated gifts at Fresno’s Poverello House, but also furthering its mission to recognize Breast Cancer patients and those who have survived the disease.

Angelique Smith founded Bras for a Cause because of a personal connection to breast cancer: family members who battled and survived. “So, I started Bras for a Cause Fresno to celebrate these women. I want to give them their flowers while they’re here,” says Smith. “While they were going through this fight, they were still being mothers, wives, and entrepreneurs. So watching them strive through all that, I looked at them as ‘sheroes’. “

The organization holds events throughout the year like recent painting parties and fundraisers. They’re active on social media sharing educational information about breast cancer- even reminding women to do their self-exams. But primarily their vision is to offer support to breast cancer patients and survivors and generally improve the lives of women in our area. Like the recent bra collection and donation event: a much-appreciated gift for this time of year.

“It is the holiday season and everyone is thinking about toys and gifts for their kids and family, but this season we’re thinking about those survivors and those that are struggling with breast cancer,” says Bras For A Cause board member Keena McFadden.

It’s the spirit of giving for the season– a spirit that lasts all year long.

For more information about Bras For A Cause Fresno, go to their website: http://bras for a cause fresno .com