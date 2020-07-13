FRESNO, California (KSEE) – On Sunday, many were out braving the heat enjoying fresh fruits and veggies at the new farmers market, in the Fort Washington area, near Fresno’s Woodward Park.

“I’ve been up and down and finding some really good deals on produce,” said Monica Bergfeld, a Clovis resident.

Bergfeld, just one of many taking in the triple-digit heat.

“It’s scorching hot and against all odds, I thought I don’t want to be anywhere where I can possibly catch ‘The Rona’, so my husband said no let’s go and at least check it out and I’m happy to see everybody seems to be spaced, everybody seems to be wearing masks,” she said.

Signs posted throughout, remind people to social distance, and wear a mask.

There’s even a booth selling them and because of COVID-19, there’s no entertainment or samples.

“In the time of pandemic the government, the health officials are encouraging people to shop outdoors when they can,” said Peter DeYoung, executive director of the California Fresh Farmers Market Association.

Those who use government assistance programs such as Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) and Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) can also take advantage.

DeYoung says they can buy produce and prepared meals at this farmers market and in Riverpark on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

And with a program called “Market Match,” he says they get more bang for their buck.

“They’ll come to the EBT tent within the market, given wooden tokens to use to go and shop and we actually double that investment, so if they come and get $10, we give them an extra $10 for free,” DeYoung said.

DeYoung says this new farmers market is the largest in the Valley on a Sunday.

It has more than 50 vendors and over 100 different fruits and veggies, worth it, regardless of the heat.

“It’s very hot, we’ve got misters here to cool us down, it’s just nice seeing people again and coming out, it’s worth it,” said Jerry Andrade, owner of Sweet Tree Farms.

DeYoung says the California Fresh Farmers Markets are open year-round.

