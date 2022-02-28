FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Monday, professional boxer Jose Ramirez surprised a Fresno woman who is fighting for her life.

Boxing fanatic Jessica Davis was diagnosed with stage four uterus cancer in September. Ahead of his fight this week at the Save Mart Center, Ramirez made a stop at Davis’ house to surprise her.

“This wonderful surprise today makes me feel really good,” said Davis. “And like there are people out there that support me.”

“How are you Jessica?” questioned Ramirez after he rang the doorbell and walked through the door.

Davis sprung up from the couch to hug Ramirez.

“You are a true warrior, a true fighter,” said Ramirez. “You make what I do seem very very easy.”

Davis’ cancer has spread to her lungs since her initial diagnosis. Despite the grueling treatments, Davis has never lost her smile.

“They are the true fighters in this world and they inspire many people,” said Ramirez.

Inspired by her strength, Ramirez handed Davis a Champion belt and signed items including a banner to keep her spirits high.

“I just told her to keep fighting,” said Ramirez when asked what he wrote on the banner.

“I feel like a champion already!” exclaimed Davis.

Davis thanks Ramirez for the support. She said it is the support, especially from her husband Mark who set u the surprise, that keeps her going.

“I feel the love out there and that is what I think keeps me going,” she said. “I believe in the power of prayer and I feel that and that is what keeps me strong and motivated to keep going.”

Ramirez said Davis is his motivation this Friday as he steps into the ring at the Save Mart Center. $1 from every ticket sale will go towards Davis’s medical bills.