Beautify Fresno clean up event held in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Beautify Fresno’s latest clean-up was Saturday morning on Parkway Drive between Olive and Belmont Avenues.

Fresno Housing, Councilmember Miguel Arias, and Clean Fresno all partnered for the event that drew more than 100 people.

At the end of the two hours, they gathered at least 200 bags full of trash.

“We are inviting the community to come out and be part of this. This is a movement that will hopefully take hold within the entire city of Fresno and people will hopefully feel more pride in their city.” Beautify Fresno Director, Mark Standriff said.

For every clean-up event, Beautify Fresno provides safety vests, paper pickers, gloves, and trash bags, along with pre-packaged snacks and bottled water.