Arte Americas reopens since COVID-19 closure, social issues as art displays

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Fresno is home to one of the largest non-profit cultural centers in California, Arte Americas. On Thursday, they celebrated its reopening for the first time since March because of the pandemic.

Although they’re opening up with COVID-19 regulations, some of the art is even inspired by COVID-19.

“We’re opening today a new exhibit called “Gotta Bone to Pick” and there’s a reason why it’s called “Gotta Bone to Pick” because it has a lot to do with some of the difficult things that are happening in our society right now,” said Ruth Saludes, the Executive Director of Arte Americas.

One of the founders of Arte Americas shares the power of the gallery’s reopening message as he looks back on its launch back in 1987.

“Well actually at that time there were still issues, but it wasn’t as bad as the way as it is now and so that’s kind of why this show exists,” said Founder John Sierra.

The museum is also opening up just in time for Latin celebration, Dia de Los Muertos, which is normally its largest event of the year.

“You know, normally during this time we have thousands of people who come to visit us during this day of the dead,” said Saludes.

However, attendance will be limited due to the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is different. It’s not the normal way we kind of celebrate our Dia de Los Muertos, Dia de Muertos because alters are not present this time.”

The Dia de Los Muertos, “Gotta Bone to Pick” displays will go on through Sunday. On Halloween, there will be a Mercado and a visit from the popular female skeleton on stilts “La Catrina.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.