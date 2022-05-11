In partnership with the Junior League of Fresno, KSEE24 presents the annual Senior Girl Athlete Scholarship Awards, where 23 exceptional young women will be honored. They excel in academics, athletics, community service and leadership.

What is the “Junior League of Fresno?” The organization aims to help build better communities, and the Senior Girl Athlete Scholarship Awards are just a small part of it. The first Junior League chapter was founded in 1901 and the organization has grown into one of the oldest and largest women’s volunteer organizations in the world.

The local chapter here in Fresno has been serving the Central Valley since 1948.

Throughout its 74-year history, officials from the Junior League of Fresno say they have focused on immediate areas of need in the community with the mission of promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.