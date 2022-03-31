TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Four suspects robbed a total of 13 victims at five different dairy farms in Tulare County, all within one hour.

“I think they were on a rampage. I do not think they were going to stop,” said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, after his department responded to a string of armed robberies that took place on Wednesday night.

It started at Little Rock Dairy in Tipton, where authorities say four suspects held four employees at gunpoint, demanding they turn over their personal items.

“Items such as wallets, cell phones, jewelry..” Boudreaux said.

The suspects went on to rob four more dairy farms and carjack a vehicle. Authorities across multiple Central Valley law enforcement agencies were able to stop them after a pursuit that ended in a field on Avenue 80, but the suspects weren’t done yet.

“As deputies began approaching the disabled vehicle, they began receiving gunfire from the suspects. One of our deputies actually received a bullet hole through his shirt, in his sleeve…Fortunately, he was not injured,” Boudreaux said.

The suspects eventually surrendered and were taken into custody. Two of them have been identified as 24-year-old Agustine Chavez and 18-year-old Ismael Cervantez. The other two are 15 and 16 years old. Boudreaux says they are recognized gang members with criminal histories.

“All four of these will be charged with five counts of strong-armed robbery. They’ll be charged with an attempted homicide on a police officer, carjacking, and a conspiracy to commit criminal felonies,” he said.

Alexis Alcala works at Little Rock Dairy Farm and lives on the property. He says they’re already discussing ways they can ramp up security.

“We weren’t ready for the situation. We never thought it would happen. But, now we’re going to start preparing ourselves: put up more surveillance cameras, start locking everything, might have to arm ourselves,” he said.



The victims, deputies, and suspects all remained uninjured through the crime spree.