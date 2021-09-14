21-year-old man arrested for deadly shooting at Merced pizza place, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE) – The Merced Police Department has arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting three people at a Merced pizza place Monday night.

21-year-old Adrian Diego Calderon faces murder and attempted murder charges. He was booked into the Merced County Jail and his bail was set at $2 million.

It was a chaotic scene inside of Mountain Mike’s Pizza place around 7:30 p.m. Monday as investigators investigated a shooting that sent three people to the hospital. One of the victims, a 38-year-old man, died at the hospital. The two other victims are still being treated for their injuries; one victim is in critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

“I saw the police officer run inside and the next thing I know, in less than 30 seconds the entire place was surrounded in sirens,” said GameStop employee Mario Carrero.

Carrero works near the pizza place and was on the clock when the shooting happened. He ran outside to see dozens of officers outside of the pizza place on Olive Avenue.

“It could have been me, it could have been anyone I know,” said Carrero. “So yeah, it is definitely scary.”

Investigators said that night several families were watching the Monday Night Football game at the restaurant when two groups started arguing.

Officer Joseph Perez said when the fight escalated Calderon pulled out a gun and shot three people.

“They were all taken to the hospital,” said Perez. “One of the victims succumbed to his injuries.”

Perez said during the shooting, a bystander jumped on Calderon, knocked the gun out of his hand, and held him to the ground until the officer arrived to arrest him.

“There could have been a lot more casualties from this and for that bystander to take quick action and hold him down until law enforcement got there, you can’t quantify how many lives he could have saved,” said Perez.

Police ask anyone with any information to reach out to Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.