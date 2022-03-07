FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Two Central Valley high schools are demanding the California Interscholastic Federation take action after they say players on two of their soccer teams were targets of blatant racism.

One happened over the weekend at Oak Ridge High School in Northern California. A spectator was captured on video making gorilla noises while Buchanan High School senior Ciara Wilson made the final penalty kick of her high school career at the Division 1 NorCal regional championship.

“My experience of having a last game will always be remembered that way, which I would never want anyone to go through,” Wilson said.

The video has made its rounds on social media, sparking calls for change. Head coach for Buchanan, Jasara Gillette, says only a verbal warning was given.

“They just gave the other coach a warning and just resumed the game. My girls were in tears. Physically and emotionally holding on to each other, huddled together, bawling, crying” she said.

In a statement, CIF said, in part: “The CIF prohibits discrimination or any acts that are disrespectful or demeaning toward a member school, student-athlete, or school community…”

Oak Ridge is part of the El Dorado Union High School District which released a statement saying, in part: “This incident disgusts our learning community and embarrasses our entire school… A full investigation of this matter will take place.”

Gillette says the CIF needs to do more than release a statement.

“CIF really needs to put out a plan. What’s their plan of action? If this is going to happen again, what’s their plan of action? What are the steps? You say you’re zero tolerance. They made their statement saying they were zero tolerance. But they were there. They were at the game and there was tolerance,” she said.

Another disturbing situation reportedly happened just the day before for the Sanger High School boys soccer team, playing in the state quarterfinals at De La Salle High School in the Bay Area.

“Comments directed towards players along the lines of, ‘hey Edgar, where’s your burrito?’ And then, towards our parents, ‘You guys need to learn how to speak English, this is America,'” said Brian Penner, the athletic director for Sanger Unified School District.

De La Salle High School released a statement saying, in part: “The comments referenced are not aligned with who we are as a school and are completely unacceptable. We take such allegations seriously and are working diligently to ascertain the veracity of these claims and to investigate fully.”

Wilson says she hopes these incidents don’t only spark change within the CIF but within the community.

“It was so personal. It was towards me, towards my race, the color of my skin. No one should have to go through that. Even the Sanger boys, it’s disgusting that that happened to them too,” she said.

Gillette says the Buchanan girls soccer team gathered all of their medals and plaque from the regional championship game and will be sending them back to CIF.