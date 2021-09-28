2 arrested in probation sweep in western Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. – (KSEE) – Dozens of officers were out in Fresno County on Thursday to make sure probationers were following the rules.

Over 80 officers took part in Operation Safe Streets, which targeted Western Fresno County. The officers checked on around 50 probationers. There were 2 arrests and zero guns seized.

“Firebaugh, Mendota, Kerman, Biola, Huron, Coalinga,” said Fresno Co. Probation Service Manager Gilbert Sanchez. “Basically, if we have someone on probation, we are going to the area.”

The operation focuses on high-risk cases that involved gangs, gun charges, EDD fraud, and domestic violence. The goal is to make sure probationers don’t have weapons, drugs, and are staying away from victims.

“The goal is not necessarily zero tolerance operation but a compliance operation to make sure they are following the orders of the conditional release and the orders of the court,” said Fresno Co. Probation Division Manager David Ruiz.

The Fresno Probation Department used to have operations like Safe Streets every month but halted it to limit possible exposure.

“A major operation like this we haven’t done since COVID hit,” said Sanchez. “So, it was badly needed in the rural areas.”

The Operation Safe Streets series is the first operation back, with the department planning to continue them regularly in the future.

“We want to let the whole County know that probation supports them,” said Fresno County Probation Chief Kirk Haynes. “Supports the city, supports the chief, and most importantly we support the public.”

The officers also gave probationers information on COVID, and employment resources. The operation series will continue in the city of Fresno next month.