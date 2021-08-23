14 Fresno Fire crew members are helping battle state wildfires

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- 14 personnel from the Fresno Fire Department have been deployed to three separate wildfires across California.

Out of the 14 personnel deployed, seven of them are single resource overhead positions. That includes fireline EMTs, public information officers, safety officers, and task force officers.

Two units are rapid extrication module support, which is deployed when an incident is at a remote location.

Under the Master Mutual Aid agreement for California’s fire agencies, crews deployed to large-scale fire incidents can spend up to three weeks to their assigned incident.

Crews from the Fresno Fire Department were sent to the Monument Fire, Dixie Fire, and the Caldor Fire.

The U.S Forest Service announced nine national forests in California will be closing Monday as firefighters struggle to contain 11 large wildfires burning in the state.

The closures include Tahoe National Forest, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Plumas National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Mendocino National Forest, Klamath National Forest, Six Rivers National Forest, Shasta-Trinity National Forest, and Modoc National Forest.

The forest service said anyone violating the order could face fines up to $5,000 for an individual – and $10,000 for an organization, as well as up to six months in jail.