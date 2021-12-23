Man killed while attempting to cross Fresno street

UPDATE: An earlier version of this story described it as a hit-and-run. Fresno Police Department has since clarified that the drivers involved remained at the scene.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A man has died after he was hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross a Fresno street Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say the victim was not using a pedestrian crossing when he was struck.

The incident was first reported around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Cedar and Dakota avenues. Officers say numerous 911 calls alerted them to the deadly crash. When they arrived they discovered that the victim, described as an older white male, had been struck by multiple vehicles.

Investigators believe the victim was at fault for the collision that killed him, as he was seen by witnesses walking on the side of the street and attempting to cross it where he was not supposed to.

Both drivers involved remained at the scene. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The victim has not been officially identified.