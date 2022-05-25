FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Researchers at UCSF Fresno are studying the antiviral pill Molnupiravir as a possible preventative medication for COVID-19.

The pill was developed by the pharmaceutical company Merck. It was approved as a COVID-19 treatment by the FDA under emergency use authorization.

Dr. Mohamed Fayed with UCSF-Fresno says the trial is focused on using the pill as a preventative measure for households where a person may be infected with covid, while others in the household have not tested positive for the virus.

More information about the clinical trial is available on the UCSF website and through Merck’s covid research website.