FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Philharmonic is performing the score from the film ‘Ghostbusters’ during a screening of the film at the William Saroyan Theatre, Saturday.

The special event will be conducted by Peter Bernstein, the son of the film’s original composer Elmer Bernstein.

The event is Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the William Saroyan Theatre in Fresno.

Single tickets and season subscriptions are available at Fresno Philharmonics.