FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials with the Fresno County Health Department are “strongly recommending” people mask up when in public indoor settings this holiday season, to prevent the rise of various viruses currently spreading across the state and country.

According to data from the health department, the current COVID-19 positivity rate in the county is 12.3%–up from 6.4% the week of November 18th. The health department is now not only monitoring those numbers and current hospitalization rates but also urging prevention heading into the holiday season.

“We know that more people are going to gather during these upcoming festive holidays, and we want them to gather in a safe way,” Fresno County Health Department Deputy Health Officer Dr. Trinidad Solis told CBS47 Eyewitness News Tuesday morning. “Meaning, if they’re going to be indoors, open windows, doors to increase ventilation, and also wear those masks, because they really do offer protection, especially for those individuals that are considered high-risk,” Solis said.

Solis notes the high-risk category includes those 50 years and older and anyone with chronic underlying conditions like diabetes, asthma, or obesity,

Solis also recommends masking when traveling.

As far as another statewide mask mandate–Solis says the health department is working with state health leaders to track the numbers.