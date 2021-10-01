Eye On Ag: Merced County farmers push to work through wildfire season

KGPE 47 Morning

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – Farmers across the Valley are working to make the best of the season although the weather and wildfires have taken a toll on both crops and workers.

Farmer Lauren Scoto from Merced County says although the wildfires have impacted the way county farms run, the Valley heat has played a part in making this season more difficult than usual.

Scoto says because of this, prices for crops in stores have continued to increase throughout the year.

“For us in AG, we’re price takers, not price makers. We grow and we sell it,” Scoto says. “We take the price that they [grocery stores] give us and if our inputs are skyrocketing their inputs are going to skyrocket too.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com