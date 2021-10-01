Eye On Ag: Merced County farmers push to work through wildfire season

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – Farmers across the Valley are working to make the best of the season although the weather and wildfires have taken a toll on both crops and workers.

Farmer Lauren Scoto from Merced County says although the wildfires have impacted the way county farms run, the Valley heat has played a part in making this season more difficult than usual.

Scoto says because of this, prices for crops in stores have continued to increase throughout the year.

“For us in AG, we’re price takers, not price makers. We grow and we sell it,” Scoto says. “We take the price that they [grocery stores] give us and if our inputs are skyrocketing their inputs are going to skyrocket too.”